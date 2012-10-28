By Jeremy Wagstaff
SINGAPORE Oct 29 Amidst our growing love affair
with the tablet, spare a thought for its increasingly shelfbound
sibling: the e-reader.
Take Taiwan's E Ink Holdings Inc (8069.TWO), which makes
most of the monochrome displays for devices such as Amazon.com
Inc's (AMZN.O) Kindle and Barnes & Noble Inc's BSK.N Nook.
After five years of heady growth during which shipments rose
100-fold, it got a jolt at the end of 2011 when monthly revenues
dropped 91 percent in two months.
"The bottom fell out of the market," says E Ink Chief
Marketing Officer Sriram Peruvemba.
E-readers initially benefited from their reflective
displays, which can be read in sunlight and require very little
power. But the success of Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) iPad, improved
backlit displays, power-saving technologies and new smaller
tablets all point to one thing: the e-reader has become a
transitional technology.
Think the harpsichord, replaced by the piano. Or Apple's
iPod music player, which helped popularize the MP3 player until
the arrival of the iPhone, which could play music but also do a
lot of other things.
Now electronic paper companies like E Ink are scrabbling for
new ways to sell the technology or in some cases, are pulling
the plug entirely.
A recent survey by the Pew Research Center found that of
those Americans over 30 who read e-books, less than half do so
on an e-reader. For those under 30, the number falls to less
than a quarter.
Analysts have cut forecasts, sometimes dramatically. IHS
iSuppli predicted last December there would be 43 million
e-readers shipped in 2014. When it revised those numbers last
month, the estimate was lowered by two thirds.
By contrast, Morgan Stanley in June doubled its estimates
for 2013 tablet shipments, predicting 216 million compared with
its February 2011 forecast of 102 million.
"Frustratingly for the E Ink guys, it's a transition
device," says Robin Birtle, who runs an e-book publishing
company in Japan. "Kids won't need this."
POLE POSITION
Companies giving up the ghost include Japanese tyre maker
Bridgestone Corp (5108.T) which ended e-paper production this
year after six years in the business, blaming falling prices and
the rising popularity of tablets with LCD displays. Its partner
Delta Electronics Inc (2308.TW) also said it was pulling out.
Qualcomm Inc (QCOM.O), which snapped up two startups and
launched several devices including the Kyobo Reader in South
Korea, told investors in July it would now focus on licensing
its Mirasol display technology.
UK-based Plastic Logic said it had stopped making e-readers
and was now looking to license its display technology for
devices such as credit cards.
That leaves E Ink, which this year bought one of its few
remaining competitors, SiPix Technology, in pole position.
Not all the news is bad. A new generation of e-readers with
front lighting, which allows reading in the dark, is hitting the
market. The Kindle Paperwhite sold out quickly and that device
and the basic $69 Kindle e-reader are the No. 2 and No. 3 top
selling products on Amazon, based on unit sales. Amazon also
recently launched Kindles in two big new markets - India and
Japan.
E Ink's revenues have picked up somewhat from late last year
and Chief Executive Scott Liu is promising good numbers when the
company announces quarterly results on Wednesday.
But E Ink is betting its future, not on consumers buying
more e-readers, but elsewhere – including education, an area it
sees as essential to growth.
It has started to focus on adding features for classrooms,
such as a master device to control which pages students look at,
preventing them from flipping ahead to, for example, an answers
page. Amazon this month announced a push to get Kindles into
U.S. schools, selling e-readers at bulk discount.
But it will be an uphill battle. For one thing, Apple has
stolen a march in the United States, saying that 80 percent of
the country's "core curricula" is available in its digital
bookstore. And while educational institutions are investing in
e-books, they're not necessarily investing in e-reading
hardware.
In Singapore, for example, one university library has
dedicated 95 percent of its budget to e-books. But the country
remains one of the few where the Kindle is not available,
suggesting that those e-books are not being read on dedicated
devices.
E Ink also hopes to see its technology in more devices than
e-readers. Over the years E Ink displays have appeared in
watches, on a Samsung cellphone keypad and on USB drives. One
e-ink sign in Japan survived the 2011 earthquake and tsunami and
was able to display emergency contact and route information long
after other powered-displays fell dark.
Peruvemba travels the world to trade shows peddling an
impressive array of prototypes he hopes to tempt manufacturers
with, from a music stand with a built-in e-reader to a traffic
light. Says CEO Liu: "I've told our people that in five years
non e-reader applications will be as big as the e-reader
applications."
This makes sense, analysts say. "We have dialled back our
take on them," said Jonathan Melnick of Lux Research. "But we
still think the technology is going to have a future. It's just
not going to be in e-readers."
OUTFLANKED AND SLOW
But not all are so optimistic. Not only has E Ink been
outflanked by the emergence of the tablet, it's also been slow
to innovate.
Although the screens of the latest Kindles refresh faster
than earlier models, critics say they still look a little
old-fashioned alongside displays from Apple or Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS).
"I don't see any significant improvements in the technology
in the past few years," says Calvin Shao of Fubon Securities.
E Ink's own history is not encouraging. It took a long time
for e-ink to emerge: Xerox had dabbled in it since the 1970s but
it was only in the late 1990s that physicist Joseph Jacobson
thought of mixing a dark dye and particles of white titanium
dioxide in microcapsules. Stimulated by an electrical charge– a
process called electrophoresis – one or other would move to the
top to form shapes.
Even then it took seven years and $150 million for the
company he founded, E Ink, to create its first e-reader, and
another two years to tease out production problems for its first
customer Sony Corp (6758.T).
And then it took Amazon's heft to persuade the public to
adopt the e-reader by adding a compelling range of books,
wireless connectivity and the promise of instant downloads.
E Ink says it is undeterred and intends to play a more
central role in any new industry it finds a foothold in. "For
our new products we will no longer be a component player," said
CEO Liu.
Its chances of success are limited, says Alva Taylor, who
uses E Ink as a case study for his classes at the Tuck School of
Business at Dartmouth College. "The success rate for companies
with a technology searching for a solution is pretty low."
