* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange fell 0.44 percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan down 0.45 percent. * Asian shares edged lower on Friday as investors kept a wary eye on corporate earnings results under way. * Foreign investors sold 5.51 billion rupees of stocks on Thursday, when the BSE index rose 0.26 percent, provisional exchange data showed. * Analysts say while earnings are important, RBI's policy review on Oct. 30 is the key to determine the trend of the market. * Earnings on Friday: ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever , NTPC, GAIL, IDFC. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)