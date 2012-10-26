* The BSE index falls 0.44 percent, while the 50-share NSE index is down 0.4 percent. * Asian shares declined on Friday as investors kept a wary eye on corporate earnings results. * Technology shares fall on worries about worsening global demand: Infosys falls 0.3 percent, while Wipro falls 1 percent. * However, ICICI Bank gains 0.9 percent ahead of its July-September quarter earnings results later in the day. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)