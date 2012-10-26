BUZZ-India's GVK Power rises; to sell 10 pct stake in airport operator
** GVK Power and Infrastructure's shares rise as much as 4.2 pct
* Shares in State Bank of India fall 1.2 percent on concerns of a potential increase in bad loans in the July-September quarter, after other state-run banks such as Punjab National Bank and Indian Overseas Bank posted a surge in non-performing assets. * Punjab shares fall 6.1 percent after reporting a rise in net NPAs in the July-September quarter to 2.69 percent. * IOB shares fall 6.4 percent after also reporting higher NPAs in the previous quarter. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com/abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuter .com)
** GVK Power and Infrastructure's shares rise as much as 4.2 pct
June 2 Indian shares climbed on Friday to post record closing highs and a fourth consecutive weekly gain, with Hero MotoCorp Ltd leading the rise on strong monthly sales data.