* Shares in State Bank of India fall 1.2 percent on concerns of a potential increase in bad loans in the July-September quarter, after other state-run banks such as Punjab National Bank and Indian Overseas Bank posted a surge in non-performing assets. * Punjab shares fall 6.1 percent after reporting a rise in net NPAs in the July-September quarter to 2.69 percent. * IOB shares fall 6.4 percent after also reporting higher NPAs in the previous quarter. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com/abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuter .com)