(Agency corrects the article, originally issued on Oct. 24, 2012, has been republished to
clarify the headroom on the financial covenants of Moto Hospitality Ltd.'s bank facilities,
which was previously misstated. A corrected version follows.)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 26 -
Overview
-- In our view, covenant headroom under bank facilities at U.K. motorway
services operator Moto Hospitality Ltd. (Moto) has tightened as a result of
the group's inability to grow EBITDA over the past few quarters. We have
revised our liquidity assessment downward to "less than adequate" from
"adequate."
-- Moto's operating performance and credit ratios in 2012 remain broadly
flat compared with 2011 but are below our guidelines for a 'B' rating, as the
company continues to endure reduced consumer spending, flat traffic volumes,
and reduced demand for fuel due to higher prices.
-- We are therefore lowering our long-term corporate credit rating on
Moto to 'B-' from 'B' and our issue rating on its second-lien notes to 'CCC'
from 'CCC+.'
-- The negative outlook mainly reflects our view that covenant headroom
under senior bank facilities is likely to continue to tighten to a level below
10% over the next 12 months, if operating performance does not improve from
current levels.
Rating Action
On Oct. 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered to 'B-' from 'B'
its long-term corporate credit rating on U.K. motorway services operator Moto
Hospitality Ltd. (Moto). The outlook is negative.
At the same time, we lowered our issue rating on the GBP176 million second-lien
notes issued by Moto Finance PLC to 'CCC' from 'CCC+'. The recovery rating on
these notes is unchanged at '6', indicating our expectation of negligible
(0%-10%) recovery in the event of a payment default.
Rationale
The downgrade reflects our view that Moto's liquidity has significantly
deteriorated as a result of the group's inability to grow EBITDA over the past
few quarters. In particular, covenant headroom under senior secured facilities
has tightened to about 18% as of the end of June 2012, and we believe headroom
could further decline over the next 12 months if operating performance does
not improve. We have therefore revised downward our liquidity assessment to
"less than adequate" from "adequate" previously. In addition, free cash flow
and credit metrics remain below our rating guidelines and are unlikely to
improve for the foreseeable future, in our opinion.
Moto has been unable to continue growing its earnings from capital expenditure
(capex) initiatives such as site refurbishments and franchise management due
to flat traffic volumes on U.K. motorways, reduced consumer spending, and
reduced demand for fuel due to higher prices in the context of a weak
macroeconomic environment in the U.K. Moto's operating performance in 2012 has
been broadly in line with our revised expectations but below our guidelines
for the 'B' rating, which we assigned based on previous assumptions of ongoing
healthy traffic volumes and EBITDA growth.
Traffic volumes on U.K. motorways correlate closely with GDP growth, which has
been flat to negative in the past couple of years. Furthermore, inflation has
been outpacing wage growth, which has dented consumer purchasing power. We
anticipate that the macroeconomic environment in the U.K. will remain weak
over the medium term, with nominal GDP growth and ongoing pressures on
consumer discretionary spending.
For the financial year to Dec. 31, 2012, we forecast that Moto's revenues will
be about GBP850 million and that Standard & Poor's-adjusted EBITDA will be about
GBP78 million. We estimate that Moto's adjusted EBITDA interest coverage will be
about 1.3x, around the same level as 2011, which is below our 1.5x guideline
for the 'B' rating level. We forecast free operating cash flow (FOCF) at GBP13
million per year, which is required to meet debt amortization of about GBP40
million over the next three years. Moto's access to its revolving credit and
capex facilities--which could be limited in case of covenant breach--is
therefore crucial in order to service debt. We do not anticipate any
significant improvement in trading conditions or credit metrics in 2013.
Based on Moto's interim financial accounts to June 27, 2012, turnover was down
by 2.8% with negative l.0% non-fuel like-for-like sales. Fuel volumes were
down by 4.2%. On a rolling 12-month basis, reported EBITDA was GBP76.4 million
and reported interest coverage 1.14x.
We assess Moto's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged" under our
criteria, with adjusted debt to EBITDA of about 7.5x and funds from operations
(FFO) to debt of less than 5%. In the absence of EBITDA growth, we do not
believe that the company will be able to deleverage significantly over the
next few years. Low cash flow generation, progressively tightening covenants
on bank facilities, and a large bullet maturity in 2016 weigh on the
sustainability of Moto's capital structure, in our opinion.
Moto's high leverage is somewhat offset by our assessment of its business risk
profile as "fair." This reflects our opinion of Moto's sustainable position as
the largest motorway service area (MSA) operator in the U.K., the high
barriers to entry due to legal planning restrictions on building new MSAs
close to existing sites, and Moto benefiting from a portfolio of high-quality
freehold and MSAs throughout the U.K., which provides solid asset backing.
These strengths are moderated, in our view, by the company's exposure to
fluctuations in U.K. consumer discretionary spending, traffic volumes, and
fuel prices, and reliance on third-party brands.
Liquidity
We assess Moto's liquidity as "less than adequate" under our criteria.
Although we believe that liquidity sources should exceed its uses by more than
1.2x over the next 12 months, we forecast in our base-case scenario that
headroom on its progressively tightening covenants will be less than 10% over
the next 12 months.
We base our liquidity assessment on the following factors and assumptions:
-- Our forecast that the headroom on the financial covenants of Moto's
bank facilities will not be able to withstand a fall in EBITDA of 10% in the
next 12 months.
-- Unrestricted cash on hand of about GBP25 million.
-- An undrawn GBP30 million, five-year capex facility, and a GBP20 million
working capital facility, with GBP15.6 million available as of June 2012. Both
facilities expire in 2016.
-- Limited liquidity needs. These cover capex of about GBP10 million per
year and moderate debt amortization of GBP40 million over the next three years.
-- We forecast free operating cash flow of about GBP13 million per year,
which we forecast to broadly cover annual mandatory payments. Continued access
to its revolving credit and capex facilities will therefore prove crucial in
order to service debt.
-- An extended debt maturity profile following a refinancing in March
2011, with the majority of debt (GBP410 million) maturing in 2016.
Recovery analysis
The issue rating on the GBP176 million second-lien notes due 2017, issued by
Moto Finance, is 'CCC', in line with the corporate credit rating on Moto. The
recovery rating on these notes is '6', indicating our expectation of
negligible (0%-10%) recovery prospects in the event of a payment default.
The main reason for the '6' recovery rating on the second-lien notes is the
significant amount of debt ranking ahead of the notes, including senior
secured facilities and a revolving credit facility. This elevated level of
secured debt more than offsets what we see as Moto's attractive freehold
assets and favorable U.K. jurisdiction.
Our simulated default scenario projects a potential covenant breach in 2013,
followed by a payment default in 2014, mainly driven by higher fuel prices
leading to lower fuel volumes, combined with a reduction in consumers'
discretionary spending.
For our detailed recovery analysis, see "Moto Hospitality Ltd. Recovery Rating
Profile," published May 30, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.
Outlook
The negative outlook primarily reflects our view that covenant headroom under
senior bank facilities is likely to continue to tighten to less than 10% over
the next 12 months, if operating performance does not improve from current
levels. The outlook also reflects our anticipation that the macroeconomic
environment in the U.K. is likely to remain weak over the next 12 months, with
minimal improvement in Moto's credit metrics.
We could lower the ratings if the company's liquidity position deteriorates
further, in particular if we believe that covenant headroom could fall below
5% from about 18% currently, or if FOCF turns negative over the next 12
months. This would likely occur if the economic environment worsens and
traffic volumes decline further, and if fuel prices rise higher.
We could revise the outlook to stable if Moto's strategy to grow EBITDA
through ongoing site refurbishments and franchise management is successful,
and results in adequate covenant headroom and positive FOCF. An outlook
revision to stable could also occur if the company were to achieve adjusted
EBITDA interest coverage of more than 1.5x.
Related Criteria And Research
All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit
Portal, unless otherwise stated.
-- Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18,
2012
-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
-- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011
-- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials
Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009
Ratings List
Downgraded
To From
Moto Hospitality Ltd.
Corporate Credit Rating B-/Negative/-- B/Negative/--
Moto Finance PLC
Senior Secured* CCC CCC+
Recovery Rating 6 6
*Guaranteed by Moto Hospitality Ltd.