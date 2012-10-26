UPDATE 1-India's NALCO puts Iran project on hold - chairman
* Expects 20 pct jump in exports to 120,000 tonnes in 2017/18 (Adds quotes, background)
BANGALORE, Oct 26 The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 42400 ICS-201(B22mm) 42700 ICS-102(B22mm) 25700 ICS-103(23mm) 29000 ICS-104(24mm) UNQ ICS-202(26mm) 31600 ICS-105(26mm) 30700 ICS-105CS(26mm) UNQ ICS-105(27mm) 32400 ICS-105CS(27mm) 31300 ICS-105MMA(27) UNQ ICS-105PHR(28) 32700 ICS-105(28mm) 33100 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 33200 ICS-105(29mm) 33800 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 33700 ICS-105(30mm) 34200 ICS-105(31mm) 34700 ICS-106(32mm) 35300 ICS-107(34mm) 45500
* Expects 20 pct jump in exports to 120,000 tonnes in 2017/18 (Adds quotes, background)
DUBAI, June 5 Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain severed their ties with Qatar on Monday, accusing it of supporting terrorism, opening up the worst rift in years among some of the most powerful states in the Arab world.