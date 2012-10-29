* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange rises 0.39 percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is up 0.26 percent. * Asian shares edged higher on Monday after global equities ended last week on a subdued note, with investors torn between signs of stable growth in the United States and caution over the global corporate earnings outlook. * Foreign investors sold 1.98 billion rupees of stocks on Friday, when the BSE index fell 0.7 percent, provisional exchange data showed. * Earnings: Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd, Havells India. * The RBI policy review on Tuesday will be key in determining the direction for Indian shares. * Most analysts polled by Reuters say the RBI is unlikely to lower India's key interest rate as inflation remains sticky, but may opt to cut the amount of deposits lenders must keep with the central bank. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)