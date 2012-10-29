* USD/INR expected to open weaker given positive stocks cues in Asia, says dealers. Pair last closed at 53.56/57. * Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore currently 0.25 percent higher, with broad MSCI Asia ex-Japan index up 0.24 pct. * Yen got off to a steady start on Monday, having rallied late last week as markets cut bearish positions amid talk the Bank of Japan might not ease as much as expected at its looming policy meeting. * Most Asian currencies, including Korean won, also stronger compared with the dollar. See for a snapshot. * Traders, however, say month-end dollar demand from oil firms would keep any losses in the USD/INR under check. * Pair will take further cues from RBI's rate decision on Tuesday, with any rate cut likely to feed rupee gains via stocks. * However, the finance ministry, which has been prodding the Reserve Bank to cut interest rates for months, has tempered its expectations in the wake of a recent rise in inflation, The Economic Times reported on Monday, quoting two unnamed finance ministry officials. link.reuters.com/juk63t (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)