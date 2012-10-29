* USD/INR expected to open weaker given positive stocks cues in
Asia, says dealers. Pair last closed at 53.56/57.
* Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore
currently 0.25 percent higher, with broad MSCI Asia ex-Japan
index up 0.24 pct.
* Yen got off to a steady start on Monday, having rallied late
last week as markets cut bearish positions amid talk the Bank of
Japan might not ease as much as expected at its looming policy
meeting.
* Most Asian currencies, including Korean won, also stronger
compared with the dollar. See for a snapshot.
* Traders, however, say month-end dollar demand from oil firms
would keep any losses in the USD/INR under check.
* Pair will take further cues from RBI's rate decision on
Tuesday, with any rate cut likely to feed rupee gains via
stocks.
* However, the finance ministry, which has been prodding the
Reserve Bank to cut interest rates for months, has tempered its
expectations in the wake of a recent rise in inflation, The
Economic Times reported on Monday, quoting two unnamed finance
ministry officials.
link.reuters.com/juk63t
(subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/;
subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)