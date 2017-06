* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at its previous close of 8.13 percent. * Traders stay on the sidelines ahead of the RBI's monetary policy review on Tuesday. * The Economic Times reports being told by two unnamed finance ministry officials the central bank was unlikely to cut key policy rates. link.reuters.com/juk63t * Traders say the media report keeps pressure on bond prices, but has only a small impact given caution already prevailed about rate cuts. * The 10-year paper is seen in a 8.12 to 8.15 percent range during the session. * Most analysts polled by Reuters expect the Reserve Bank of India to keep its repo rate unchanged at 8 percent on Tuesday, seeing as a cut in banks' reserve requirements as a more likely outcome. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)