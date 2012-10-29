* The BSE index gains 0.55 percent, while the 50-share NSE index advances 0.49 percent. * Reliance Industries rise 1.4 percent on hopes for improved relationship with the government after the appointment of Veerappa Moily as the new Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister on Sunday. * Mahindra & Mahindra shares gain 1.6 percent, advancing for a third consecutive session after posting stronger-than-expected July-September results on Thursday. * However, Hindustan Unilever falls 0.2 percent, heading for a third day of declines. India's largest consumer goods maker disappointed investors with its July-September sales volumes out on Friday. * Traders expect thin volumes during the session ahead of the RBI's policy review on Tuesday. * Analysts expect the central bank to keep rates on hold to keep inflation in check. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)