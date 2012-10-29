* Divi's Laboratories and United Breweries may get added to MSCI India index as part of the index provider's semi-annual review announcement expected on Nov. 14, says Citigroup in a note seen by Reuters. * Citigroup also expects GMR Infrastructure, United Phosphorus and Unitech to be potentially deleted from the India index. * The bank did not provide a reasoning behind its predictions. * United Breweries is up 4 percent while Divi's Lab gains 0.6 percent as of 0605 GMT. * United Phosphorus falls 1.8 percent, but GMR Infra gains 2.8 percent while Unitech gains 0.2 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)