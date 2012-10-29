* Shares in United Spirits fall as much as 7.1 percent after Vijay Mallya, who controls the liquor company, told Reuters on Sunday he had not reached a deal to stake a stake to Diageo. * Mallya, who is looking to raise funds for debt-laden Kingfisher Airlines, added he was not willing to sell his "family silver" to rescue the carrier. * On Saturday Mallya had additionally told Reuters he was uncertain whether a deal to sell a stake in United Spirits to Diageo would be struck. * United Sprits shares are down 1.8 percent as of 0553 GMT, although Kingfisher Airlines gains 4.9 percent, surging for a third day after striking workers agreed to return to work after reaching a deal on delayed pay. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)