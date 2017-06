* USD/INR keeping gains, trading at 53.79/80 after earlier hitting as a session high of 53.88, the highest since Oct. 22. The pair closed at 53.56/57 on Thursday. * Slight global risk-off trade keeping dollar bid, but dealers cite USD selling by wind-energy company and also large oil refiner earlier in session as pushing down USD/INR from session high. * Finance Minister P. Chidambaram's comments seeing India's fiscal deficit at 5.3 percent, wider than its 5.1 percent target in March b u t lower than market estimates of around 5.8 percent, are seen supportive to the rupee, but not detailed enough to reverse USD/INR gains. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)