* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at its previous close of 8.13 percent. * Investors stay on the sidelines a day ahead of the RBI's monetary policy review. * Finance minister P. Chidambaram reiterates the government's drive to cut its fiscal deficit -- currently officially targeted at 5.1 percent of GDP -- as the government tackles its ballooning spending. * "I think part of my job is to tell the truth as I see it. I think 5.1 percent is challenging, 5.3 percent is doable, so we intend to work hard and achieve 5.3 percent," Chidambaram says. * However, the comments fail to have much impact as the government has yet to unveil concrete steps, such as how it would cut its subsidy bill. * Instead, Chidambaram's comments are seen as a way to prod RBI into cutting rates on Tuesday. * Most analysts polled by Reuters expect RBI to keep its repo rate unchanged at 8 percent, seeing as a cut in banks' reserve requirements as a more likely outcome.