* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at
its previous close of 8.13 percent.
* Investors stay on the sidelines a day ahead of the RBI's
monetary policy review.
* Finance minister P. Chidambaram reiterates the government's
drive to cut its fiscal deficit -- currently officially targeted
at 5.1 percent of GDP -- as the government tackles its
ballooning spending.
* "I think part of my job is to tell the truth as I see it.
I think 5.1 percent is challenging, 5.3 percent is doable, so we
intend to work hard and achieve 5.3 percent," Chidambaram says.
* However, the comments fail to have much impact as the
government has yet to unveil concrete steps, such as how it
would cut its subsidy bill.
* Instead, Chidambaram's comments are seen as a way to prod RBI
into cutting rates on Tuesday.
* Most analysts polled by Reuters expect RBI to keep its repo
rate unchanged at 8 percent, seeing as a cut in banks' reserve
requirements as a more likely outcome.
