* The BSE index falls 0.1 percent, while the NSE index falls 0.16 percent, as caution prevails ahead of the RBI policy review on Tuesday. * Hindustan Unilever falls 1.6 percent, heading for a third day of declines on continued worries about whether it can sustain pricing-led sales growth in the soaps and detergent segment, and concerns about slower growth in personal products and food. * Analysts also cited concerns about higher taxes: Jefferies says Hindustan Unilever has raised its tax rate assumptions for fiscal 2013/14 and 2014/15 to 26 percent and 30 percent, respectively, from 24 percent for each year, citing guidance from the management. * Bharat Heavy Electrical shares fall 4.6 percent after reporting lower-than-expected July-September profit, with traders also citing disappointment over its orderbook. * However, broader index losses capped as Reliance Industries gains 1.5 percent, on hopes the appointment of a new oil minister would improve what has been seen as a contentious relationship between the energy conglomerate and the Indian government. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)