* India's cash rate trading around the repo rate at
8.05/8.10 percent, versus the four-day cash rate close at
8.10/8.20 percent at the beginning of the second week of the
reporting fortnight.
* A sizeable section of the market expects the central bank to
cut the cash reserve ratio, with 13 of 28 respondents polled by
Reuters expecting a cut.
* Repo borrowings ease marginally to 993.10 billion rupees,
marginally lower from 1.01 trillion rupees on Thursday.
* Credit Agricole, Credit Suisse expect a 25 basis point cut in
the cash reserve ratio on Tuesday to boost liquidity.
* Total volumes in the call money market stand at 122.88 billion
rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.10 percent, while that in
the CBLO market are 331.26 billion rupees at a weighted average
rate of 8.02 percent.
