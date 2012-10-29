* India's cash rate trading around the repo rate at 8.05/8.10 percent, versus the four-day cash rate close at 8.10/8.20 percent at the beginning of the second week of the reporting fortnight. * A sizeable section of the market expects the central bank to cut the cash reserve ratio, with 13 of 28 respondents polled by Reuters expecting a cut. * Repo borrowings ease marginally to 993.10 billion rupees, marginally lower from 1.01 trillion rupees on Thursday. * Credit Agricole, Credit Suisse expect a 25 basis point cut in the cash reserve ratio on Tuesday to boost liquidity. * Total volumes in the call money market stand at 122.88 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.10 percent, while that in the CBLO market are 331.26 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.02 percent. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)