* India's benchmark 5-year overnight indexed swap rate steady at its previous close of 6.98 percent, while the one-year rate down 2 basis points (bps) at 7.57 percent. * Traders say the 1-year rate down after finance minister P. Chidambaram reiterates the government's drive to cut its fiscal deficit which could prod the central bank into cutting rates. * Traders say the market broadly continues to expect no change in policy rates on Tuesday, but Chidambaram's comments have raised hopes. * The short-end rates can fall as much as 10-15 bps if the RBI cuts rates on Tuesday, traders say. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)