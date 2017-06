* USD/INR still higher at 53.98/99 after earlier hitting a session-high of 54.045, the highest since Sept. 21. The pair closed at 53.56/57 on Thursday. * A foreign bank dealer says oil-related demand seen but not much. * INR largely tracked euro in session, which fell on Monday, hurt by uncertainty over whether Greece can agree to a deal on austerity. * Dealer tips 53.90-54.05 band for the rest of the session. * USD/INR 1-year forwards received with annualised premium at 5.39 percent versus 5.48 percent at Thursday close. * Local stocks give up gains to end flat. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)