October 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower Carrefour Banque SA
Issue Amount 110 million euro
Maturity Date September 25, 2015
Coupon 2.875 pct
Issue price 103.835
Reoffer price 103.835
Yield 1.502 pct
Spread 93 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 139bp
Over the OBL #158
Payment Date November 09, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BBVA, BNP Paribas, HSBC &
Societe Generale
Ratings BBB+ (S&P)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100 - 1
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 710 million
Euro when fungible
ISIN XS0833631343
