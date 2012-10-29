October 29(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Monday.

Borrower Land of Niedersachsen

(Lower Saxony)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date November 6, 2017

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 6bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 6bp

Payment Date November 6, 2012

Lead Manager(s) NordLB

Listing Hannover

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000A1ROSF5

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.