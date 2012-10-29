October 29(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Monday.
Borrower Land of Niedersachsen
(Lower Saxony)
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date November 6, 2017
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 6bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 6bp
Payment Date November 6, 2012
Lead Manager(s) NordLB
Listing Hannover
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000A1ROSF5
