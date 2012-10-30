* USD/INR expected to be ranged ahead of central bank rate decision, says dealers. Pair closed trade Monday at day's high of 54.08/09. * Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore currently 0.03 percent lower, while broad MSCI Asia ex-Japan index up 0.32 pct. * The euro stood at $1.2903, having drifted in a narrow $1.2885/1.2944 range on Monday in subdued trade as U.S. markets were mostly shut due to Hurricane Sandy. * Most Asian currencies stable compared with the dollar with Taiwan dollar showing some gains. See for a snapshot. * India's central bank on Monday said the government's reform efforts are a move in the right direction but swift implementation and further measures are needed, and warned that inflation remains a risk, hinting it may still hold on rates. * RBI is expected to hold rates steady, while a sizeable number of analysts expect a cut in cash reserve ratio, a Reuters poll showed. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)