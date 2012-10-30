Indian Sugar Prices-Mumbai - JUN 05, 2017
BANGALORE (Reuters) JUN 05 The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms.
* USD/INR expected to be ranged ahead of central bank rate decision, says dealers. Pair closed trade Monday at day's high of 54.08/09. * Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore currently 0.03 percent lower, while broad MSCI Asia ex-Japan index up 0.32 pct. * The euro stood at $1.2903, having drifted in a narrow $1.2885/1.2944 range on Monday in subdued trade as U.S. markets were mostly shut due to Hurricane Sandy. * Most Asian currencies stable compared with the dollar with Taiwan dollar showing some gains. See for a snapshot. * India's central bank on Monday said the government's reform efforts are a move in the right direction but swift implementation and further measures are needed, and warned that inflation remains a risk, hinting it may still hold on rates. * RBI is expected to hold rates steady, while a sizeable number of analysts expect a cut in cash reserve ratio, a Reuters poll showed. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.84% 02.84% 02.84% (Jun 2) 1000 02.00/05.00 01.50/03.50 00.50/01.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% ---------------------------