BUZZ-India's GVK Power rises; to sell 10 pct stake in airport operator
** GVK Power and Infrastructure's shares rise as much as 4.2 pct
* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange down 0.09 percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is up 0.4 percent. * Asian shares were subdued on Tuesday after a powerful hurricane curtailed activity in U.S. markets overnight, while the dollar held gains against the yen ahead of a widely expected policy easing by the Bank of Japan later in the session. * Foreign investors sold 765.7 million rupees of stocks on Monday, when the BSE index rose 0.06 percent, provisional exchange data showed. * India's central bank faces growing pressure to cut interest rates later on Tuesday for the first time since April after the finance minister pledged to rein in the country's fiscal deficit. * However, a Reuters poll on Oct. 19 found most economists expected the Reserve Bank of India to keep its policy repo rate unchanged at 8 percent. * Earnings on Tuesday: Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd, Prestige Estate Projects Ltd (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)
