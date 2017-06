* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 8.12 percent while the 1-year OIS rate down 3 bps to 7.55 percent. * The benchmark 5-year OIS rate also drops 2 bps to 6.97 percent. * Traders say expectations for a rate cut are up following finance minister P. Chidambaram's comments on Monday and the macro-economic report published by the RBI post market hours. * India's government vowed on Monday to rein in the country's hefty fiscal deficit while the central bank's language was seen as less hawkish than in the recent past. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)