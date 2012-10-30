BUZZ-India's GVK Power rises; to sell 10 pct stake in airport operator
** GVK Power and Infrastructure's shares rise as much as 4.2 pct
* The BSE index gains 0.05 percent, while the 50-share NSE index up 0.06 percent, ahead of RBI's monetary policy. * India's central bank faces growing pressure to cut interest rates later on Tuesday for the first time since April after the finance minister on Monday pledged to rein in the country's fiscal deficit. * NSE Bank Nifty was up 0.5 percent: ICICI Bank up 0.9 percent, while State Bank of India gains 0.7 percent. * Interest-rate sensitive property shares also gain: DLF up 0.7 percent, HDIL rises 1.2 percent. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)
