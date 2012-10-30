* The BSE index gains 0.05 percent, while the 50-share NSE index up 0.06 percent, ahead of RBI's monetary policy. * India's central bank faces growing pressure to cut interest rates later on Tuesday for the first time since April after the finance minister on Monday pledged to rein in the country's fiscal deficit. * NSE Bank Nifty was up 0.5 percent: ICICI Bank up 0.9 percent, while State Bank of India gains 0.7 percent. * Interest-rate sensitive property shares also gain: DLF up 0.7 percent, HDIL rises 1.2 percent. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)