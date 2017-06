* USD/INR slips on corporate inflows, pair at 53.88/90 after rising to as high as 54.10, having closed at 54.08/09 on Monday. * Dealers say a large private refiner and a software services exporter sold dollars, pushing the pair down from its session high. * One dealer estimates sales of around $50-$100 million from each firm. * Outside of those flows, volumes largely thin ahead of RBI policy review due at 0530 GMT. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)