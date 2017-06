* India's one-year overnight indexed swap rate spikes 12 basis points to 7.66 percent after the RBI keeps policy rates on hold compared to levels before the decision. * The 1-year OIS closed at 7.58 percent on Monday. The spike comes even after the RBI cuts banks' cash reserve ratio by 25 basis points to 4.25 percent. * Traders say expectations for a rate cut in the current quarter have fallen after the central bank's said it sees a reasonable likelihood of further policy easing in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2012-13. * The benchmark 5-year OIS rate rises 5 bps to 7.02 percent from levels before the decision. It had closed at 6.99 percent on Monday. * The 10-year bond yield rises as much as 5 bps to 8.17 percent from pre-decision levels. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)