* USD/INR forward premiums see paying after RBI keeps rates on hold, belying some hopes of a cut. 1-year annualised forward premium at 5.45 percent versus 5.37 percent last close. * "The market was in receiving mode before the policy. People started cutting position after the RBI decision," said a state-run bank dealer. * Dealers however expect markets to go back into receiving mode once paying bout over on corporate selling. Also, oil companies have been absent on paying side in session. * Spot USD/INR at 53.98/54.00 after rising to 54.185 in session. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)