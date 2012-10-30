October 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Asian Development Bank (ADB)

Issue Amount A$500 million

Maturity Date November 07, 2016

Coupon 3.0 pct

Issue price 99.375

Spread 63.75 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the ACGB Due 2016

Payment Date November 07, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, RBC Capital Markets &

UBS AG (Australia Branch)

Ratings Aaa(Moody's)

Notes Launched under issuer's Australian

dollar MTN programme

