* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 4 basis points (bp) at 8.17 percent after the central leaves rates unchanged and cuts banks' cash reserve ratio by 25 basis points to 4.25 percent. * The 1-year overnight indexed swap rate rises further to 7.69 percent, up 11 basis points on the day, while the 5-year rate trades up 5 bps at 7.04 percent. * Traders say hopes for a rate cut in the current quarter have been lowered after the central bank said it sees a "reasonable likelihood" of further policy easing in the January-March quarter, according to its statement. * Traders expect bonds and OIS markets to be relatively quiet in the rest of the session.