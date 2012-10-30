* India's cash rate trading around repo rate, at 8.00/8.10 percent versus 8.00/8.05 percent at last close. * RBI cuts cash reserve ratio by 25 basis points to 4.25 percent, starting from Nov. 3. The move will add around 175 billion rupees of liquidity. * RBI Governor Subbarao says CRR cut will ensure comfortable liquidity for the next few weeks. He, however, added open market operations (OMO) always remain on the table. * Yes Bank says room for further CRR cuts was limited and RBI is likely to counter expected tightness in liquidity in Q3 FY13 via OMOs worth 800-900 billion rupees. * Total volumes in the call money market stand at 124.62 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.09 percent, while that in the CBLO market are 509.49 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.00 percent. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)