October 30(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen Girozentrale

(Helaba)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date November 6, 2017

Coupon 0.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.898

Spread 7 basis points

Underlying govt bond through Mid-swaps

Payment Date November 6, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, Helaba,

Natixis & UBS

Ratings AAA (Fitch)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

ISIN XS0851669050

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.