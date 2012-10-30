October 30(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Terra Boligkreditt
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date November 6, 2017
Coupon 1.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.687
Spread 35 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 81.1bp
over the OBL 164
Payment Date November 6, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, Natixis
& UniCredit
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
ISIN XS0851683473
