Oct 30Port conditions of Mumbai as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 05 Expected Vessels 19 Total Vessles 30 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) HANARO GAC MAP IN BULK 25/10 25/10 30/10 nil 1,956 nil 18,444 2) GURUKRIPA NAVINYA CEMENT BGS 25/10 25/10 30/10 nil 1,698 nil 405 3) ROYAL GOMTI nil BASE OIL ----- ----- ----- nil TOCOM nil 2,000 4) DAI DUONG SAI SOYA BEANS 25/10 25/10 30/10 3,775 nil nil 725 5) EVANGELI nil CALC. CHIPS ----- ----- ----- nil TOCOM nil 9,100 6) LOK PRATAP nil MAP ----- ----- ----- nil 10,061 nil 14,949 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Thor Marco Yellow Peas nil 23,754 nil 20/10 --- 2) Jin Ming Shaan Can. Peas nil 53,773 nil 22/10 --- 3) Sp Belgrade Preetika RPO nil 6,275 nil 26/10 --- 4) Curitiba K Steamship Vehicles 500 nil nil 28/10 --- 5) Pegasus K Steamship Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 29/10 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) East Wind Falcon Offshore Mat 200 nil nil 30/10 2) Anushree Ashtavinayak SOC 131 131 nil 30/10 3) Baghdad-VI Transworld Steel Pipes 1,000 nil nil 31/10 4) Common Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo nil 30,311 nil 31/10 5) Clipper Wilhelmsen Steel nil 19,816 nil 01/11 6) Royal Hugli ACE Shpg CNTR nil 77 nil 01/11 7) Yi Chun 15 Act Steel Cargo nil 29,900 nil 01/11 8) Heilan Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo 7,000 nil nil 01/11 9) Pos Alexandrit Samsara Steel Cargo nil 11,600 nil 01/11 10) Monir-r-III Preetika RPO nil 3,200 nil 01/11 11) Tubarao Samsara Steel Cargo nil 24,749 nil 03/11 12) Anushree Ashtavinayak SOC 131 131 nil 03/11 13) Venus-V Dinshaw Rock Phos. nil 9,000 nil 03/11 14) Aalborg Mitsutor Steel/Mach. nil 11,500 nil 03/11 15) Anushree Ashtavinayak SOC 131 131 nil 06/11 16) Izumi NYK Gen./Steel nil 3,000 nil 07/11 17) Vanda K Steamship Steel Cargo nil 36,797 nil 08/11 18) Anushree Ashtavinayak SOC 131 131 nil 09/11 19) Anushree Ashtavinayak SOC 131 131 nil 12/11 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL