* USD/INR is expected to open lower with Asian stocks, FX trading with gains. The pair closed trade Tuesday at 53.96/97. * Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore currently 0.02 percent lower, while the broader MSCI Asia ex-Japan index up 0.39 pct. * Dealers say oil-related USD demand will be watched on the last day of the month. * Against the dollar, the single currency was at $1.2966, having again found good support just below $1.2900. That helped keep the single currency well within its $1.2800/$1.3200 range seen since mid-September. * Most Asian currencies are trading with gains compared to the dollar.