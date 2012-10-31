* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange gain 0.01 percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is up 0.36 percent. * Asian shares rose and the yen was pressured on Wednesday, as risk appetite recovered slightly after European equities and the euro firmed overnight while U.S. financial markets looked set to resume trading with the passage of a powerful storm. * Foreign investors sold 1.91 billion rupees of stocks on Tuesday, when the BSE index fell 1.1 percent, provisional exchange data showed. * The government will release the fiscal deficit data for April-Sept. (1030 GMT) * The Reserve Bank of India will hold its post-policy conference call with analysts to discuss the policy measures. (0900 GMT) * Earnings on Wednesday: Power Grid Corporation of India , Titan Industries, Bharat Forge, Financial Technologies. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)