* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 bp at 8.19 percent, its highest in a month. * Traders say a fall in yields from current levels is unlikely as most traders are long bonds and the expectation that rate cuts will be delayed to 2013 is likely to see a gradual sell-off. * Bond yields are seen edging lower only when the central bank starts conducting bond purchases in the open market, or if the global economic situation worsens. * Traders also likely to exit long bond positions heading into the holiday season mid-November. * The 10-year bond yield is likely to hold in an 8.16 to 8.20 percent range during the session, traders say. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)