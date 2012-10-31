BUZZ-NSE auto index, TVS Motor hit record highs on strong May sales
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
* The BSE index down 0.02 percent and the 50-share NSE index falls 0.12 percent. * Rate sensitive sectors fall for the second day in a row, a day after the RBI disappointed markets by keeping rates on hold. * ICICI bank down 0.6 percent, State Bank of India down 0.3 percent. * Property firm DLF falls 1.4 percent. * Pharma shares extend gains after posting robust earnings. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals gains 5.4 percent a day after it said July-September quarter earnings almost tripled. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)
