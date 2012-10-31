* The Reserve Bank of India is expected to sell 91-day treasury bills at 8.17 percent, compared with 8.1022 percent at last week's sale, according to a Reuters poll of 10 traders. * The central bank will auction 50 billion rupees each of 91-day bills and 364-day bills later on Wednesday. * The highest forecast for the 91-day treasury bills in the poll was 8.23 percent; the lowest was 8.12 percent. * The 364-day t-bills are expected to sell at 8.07 percent versus the auction cut-off of 7.9666 percent two weeks ago. * The highest forecast for 364-day bills came in at 8.10 percent, the lowest at 8.02 percent. Results of the sale are due post 1 p.m. (0730 GMT). (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)