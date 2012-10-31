* Standard Chartered Bank says the OIS curve to remain firm as MIBOR fixings will hover around the repo rate, inspite of the cash reserve ratio cut and even if the government spends its entire cash surplus, estimated at 553 billion rupees on Oct. 19. * The bank estimates cash deficit will remain in a region of 200-250 billion rupees. * However, upticks in OIS will encourage receivers on expectations of monetary easing, despite negative carry. * The CRR cut will diminish the likelihood of OMO in November, which incidentally will see the highest supply in fiscal second half of 650 billion rupees, says the note. This may lead to hardening of yields with expectations of monetary easing likely to cap the rise in yields. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)