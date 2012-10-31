* Shares of Indian drug makers extend gains after reporting strong quarterly earnings. * Glenmark Pharmaceuticals shares surge 8.2 percent after saying on Tuesday July-September net profit almost tripled. * Nomura says Glenmark's earnings were better than expected and maintains its 'buy' rating, calling stock valuations "attractive" in an email to clients on Tuesday. * Dr Reddy's Laboratories shares gain 2.3 percent, up for a third day. India's no. 2 drug maker posted on Tuesday a better-than-expected 32 percent rise in quarterly net profit. * Citigroup raised its target price for Dr. Reddy's to 2,035 rupees from 1,970 rupees for March 2014. It expects a further pick up in earnings driven by a few big U.S. launches and a more beneficial rupee in the fiscal second half of the year. * Biocon shares gain 1.8 percent after posting a 4.7 percent rise in quarterly net profit. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com / kaustubh.kulkarni@thomsonreuters.com)