* Tata Motors shares gain 1.4 percent after Goldman Sachs says the auto maker's market cap has potential to reach $30 billion by fiscal 2017, from current value of $13.8 billion, a n d to nearly double its cash flow during these four years. * To get there, Goldman says Tata's Jaguar Land Rover unit would need to move to a new platform for its existing models such as Range Rover and Discovery with a light weight aluminium architecture, thus improving key factors such as fuel efficiency or pricing. * JLR would also need to make inroads into smaller engine and lower priced vehicles, as well as enter more premium segments, Goldman argues. * However, challenges include getting consumers to buy into the brand, tightening regulations in key markets such as Europe, and overcoming macro economic uncertainties such as FX volatility. * Goldman Sachs maintains Tata Motors at 'buy', with a target price at 334 rupees. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)