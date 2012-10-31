* USD/INR off highs on some selling by state-run banks, said dealers. The pair at 54.08/10 after rising to 54.21, versus the previous close of 53.96/97. * The pair saw some early buying by a large private refiner while some defence-related buying also seen, they said. State-run and custodial banks were on the sell side, some said. * The yen drifts off a one-week high against the dollar on Wednesday thanks to a general improvement in risk appetite, while the euro hovers above last week's lows. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut rs.com@reuters.net)