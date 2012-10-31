* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield edges up to a fresh one-and-a-half-month high at 8.20 percent versus its previous close of 8.18 percent. * Traders expect some buying around current levels after the sharp sell-off seen after the central bank's policy decision on Tuesday to keep the repo rate unchanged and cut banks' cash reserve ratio by 25 bps. * The 10-year bond yield is expected to continue rising, albeit gradually, as rate cut bets get pushed to 2013 after the RBI saying there is a "reasonable likelihood" of further policy easing in the fourth quarter of the current fiscal year. * 10-year bond yield seen in a 8.16 to 8.20 percent band intra-day. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)