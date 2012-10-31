* The BSE index gains 0.27 percent, while the NSE index advances 0.16 percent, recovering from falls of around 1 percent on Tuesday, but still head for their biggest monthly falls since May. * State Bank of India gains 1.29 percent, rebounding after a 4.3 percent fall on Tuesday, as hopes that quarterly earnings results will prove stronger than expected and offset concerns after RBI raised on Tuesday the provisioning level for restructured assets. * SBI Chairman Pratip Chaudhuri said on Tuesday asset quality in July-September was looking better than in the first quarter of the fiscal year. * Maruti Suzuki rises 3.3 percent on expectations of rebounding margins and sales, while Glenmark Pharmaceuticals rises 8.7 percent a day after reporting robust earnings. * However, Larsen & Toubro falls 0.8 percent, down for a third session on continued profit-booking after a rally in the shares last week helped by market-beating July-September earnings. * Bharat Heavy Electricals falls 1.6 percent, continuing to reel after reporting on Monday a drop in quarterly earnings. * Oil and Natural Gas Corp falls 2.5 percent amid worries about its earnings ahead of results due out next week. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)