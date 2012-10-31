* India's 1-yr OIS rate rises 5 bps to 7.75 pct, its highest since Sept. 13, after the RBI signals rate cuts will not take place until next year, while its CRR cut dents expectations for immediate OMO bond purchases. * The benchmark 5-year OIS rate rises 3 bps to 7.08 pct, its highest since Sept. 27. * The 1-yr OIS rate is expect to rise towards 7.85 levels as traders recalibrate their rate cut bets, but any announcement of open market bond purchases by the RBI is likely to prompt some receiving. * The 5-yr is unlikely to see as much upside, with rates seen capped at around 7.10-7.15 levels, according to traders. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)