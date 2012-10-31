BUZZ-NSE auto index, TVS Motor hit record highs on strong May sales
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
* Shares in Maruti Suzuki India were up 3.6 percent, its second day of gains, on hopes of a rebound in volumes and margins from the December quarter, dealers say. * Maruti Suzuki, India's biggest carmaker, expects sales to accelerate in the months ahead helped by new launches, after it posted a fifth-straight quarterly profit decline. * Jefferies says Maruti Suzuki's volumes and margins should rebound strongly in the October-December quarter, driven by higher volumes, better diesel vehicle sales, and lower discounts on petrol cars. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
June 1 Indian shares ended flat on Thursday, shrugging off weaker-than-expected economic growth data as investors bet the economy would improve starting this quarter, while caution prevailed ahead of the central bank's policy decision next week.