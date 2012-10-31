* Shares in Maruti Suzuki India were up 3.6 percent, its second day of gains, on hopes of a rebound in volumes and margins from the December quarter, dealers say. * Maruti Suzuki, India's biggest carmaker, expects sales to accelerate in the months ahead helped by new launches, after it posted a fifth-straight quarterly profit decline. * Jefferies says Maruti Suzuki's volumes and margins should rebound strongly in the October-December quarter, driven by higher volumes, better diesel vehicle sales, and lower discounts on petrol cars. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)