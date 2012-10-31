* India's cash rate remains ranged, at 8.05/8.10 percent versus 8.00/8.10 percent at last close. * Repo borrowings by banks continues to hover around the 1 trillion rupees mark, with banks borrowing 961.60 billion rupees. * RBI cuts cash reserve ratio by 25 basis points to 4.25 percent, starting from Nov. 3. The move will add around 175 billion rupees of liquidity. * Analysts are increasingly of the view that RBI will defer open market operations (OMO) as CRR cut takes effect. ICICI Securities Primary Dealership sees a 'good chance' of another 25 bps CRR cut in the December review, with bulk of OMO purchases happening in fiscal fourth quarter. * Total volumes in the call money market stand at 118.07 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.07 percent, while that in the CBLO market are 379.03 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.00 percent. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)