(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own)

By Edward Hadas

LONDON, Oct 31 (Reuters Breakingviews) - In the bad old days of capitalism, Gradgrinds would hire people by the day. Show up at the labour hall and find out if there was any work to be had. If not, too bad.

Oh, wait, the bad old days are still with us. UBS UBSN.VX certainly seems to still operate with a kind of carelessness that verges on brutality. Some of its London employees found out that their labour was no longer required when their security passes stopped working.

There are several differences between investment banking now and teamster work then. One is legal. Employers routinely used to flout the few laws requiring fair treatment, while UBS employees received a long letter explaining that they were not fired (yet) and telling them not to talk to clients (“existing, prospective or otherwise”).

Working conditions hardly compare either. But the big difference is financial. The wages of teamster day work were minimal. Not only did many of these soon-to-be-ex UBS employees earn hundreds of thousands of pounds annually, they continue to be paid while waiting for confirmation of severance. Many will also receive generous redundancy packages.

For insiders, it may make perfect sense. In a dog-eat-dog world, all is fair in love, war - and index derivatives. For traders, it may make sense to merit a six figure salary one day and be barred from the office the next; all part of the competitive spirit that makes capitalism work.

For the rest of the world, it looks like banking, and capitalism, at its worst. When times were good, bankers extracted far more money from the system than their labours could possibly merit. When times are bad, they are dumped on the scrap heap, comforted by the pabulum of human resources-speak, and dollops of cash. Throughout, money is supposed to justify callous treatment.

The hiring hall approach might have been appropriate in the days of the Wild West. But it has long been abandoned in most industries. Labour law reflects the standard practice of big companies, which is to hire carefully and fire reluctantly. The finance trade got away with exceptional behaviour when it was riding high. The UBS experience suggests that finance has to learn that times have changed.

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

SIGN UP FOR BREAKINGVIEWS EMAIL ALERTS:

www.breakingviews.com/TOPNewsSubscription

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

CONTEXT NEWS

- Reuters: Locked-out UBS traders head to the pub [ID:nL5E8LUFSL]

RELATED COLUMNS

FICCtim of the times [ID:nL3E8LR08S]

A step in the right direction [ID:nL3E8LT69E]

Carsten aside [ID:nL3E8LU39Q]

- For previous columns by the author, Reuters customers can click on [HADAS/]

(Editing by Robert Cole and Sarah Bailey)

((edward.hadas@thomsonreuters.com))

((Reuters messaging: edward.hadas.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: BREAKINGVIEWS UBS/

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.