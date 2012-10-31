* USD/INR lower as foreign banks sell on behalf of custodial clients, say dealers. Pair at 53.84/85 after rising to 54.21, versus the previous close of 53.96/97. * Pair finding resistance for a second session at 55-day moving average, currently 55.14. * Euro gains also supporting rupee, with common currency lifted as equity market gains helped perceived riskier currencies, and with direction likely to be determined by how Wall Street reopens after storm disruption. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut rs.com@reuters.net)