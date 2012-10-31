* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rises further to trade up 4 bps on day at 8.22 percent, its highest since early September. * Traders say the central bank deputy governor's comment on the possibility of a cut in the held-to-maturity (HTM) portfolio of banks has hurt market sentiment. * Long-term investors like pension funds and insurance companies, among others, also seen selling bonds, traders say. * "It's a fact that HTM is rather on higher side and we will certainly be looking at it in the context of the recommendation of that committee to improve market liquidity," deputy governor Anand Sinha said at an analysts' conference call earlier on Wednesday, referring to the working committee report. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)